QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,742.86

QUASA (QUA) traded up 173.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $101,285.71 and $2,742.86 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,263.62 or 1.00014790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00064437 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00044593 USD and is down -55.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,603.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

