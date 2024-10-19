Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baird R W cut Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

RPD stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 0.97. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $698,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 74,793 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 503,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 7,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 163,075 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 453.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,799,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,236,000 after buying an additional 2,719,791 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

