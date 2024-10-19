Raub Brock Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPG opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $86.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

