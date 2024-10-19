Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 13,540 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises about 4.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Stephens cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

