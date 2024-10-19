Raymond James Analysts Give First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) a C$20.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$20.50 price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.36.

TSE FCR.UN opened at C$18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.14. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.38 and a one year high of C$18.98.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

