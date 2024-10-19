Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.30% of The Cigna Group worth $297,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CI traded down $17.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.42. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

