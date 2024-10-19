Raymond James & Associates Has $1.71 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.96% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,713,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $63.91. 5,280,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,482. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.