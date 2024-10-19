Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.44% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $407,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.83. 2,310,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,702. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.