Raymond James & Associates Sells 47,752 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,077,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,752 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Chevron worth $600,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 1,168,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,482,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 38.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,445,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after acquiring an additional 681,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.75. 5,208,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,706,832. The company has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

