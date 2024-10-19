Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to “Strong Sell”

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Redburn Atlantic to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

YARIY opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.