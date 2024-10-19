ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $228.22 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00109991 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

