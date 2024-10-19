Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP opened at $0.75 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

In other Retractable Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 71,422 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $58,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,743,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,090,003.74. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 182,416 shares of company stock valued at $164,400 over the last 90 days. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

