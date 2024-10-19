Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RVP opened at $0.75 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.06.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
