Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 33,164 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $870,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Revolve Group by 12,630.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 178,475 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $1,591,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

