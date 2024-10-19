RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

RF Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.12 on Thursday. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 8,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,877.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 29,844 shares of company stock worth $119,361 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

