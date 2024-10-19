RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 16,070 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,446,000 after acquiring an additional 343,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,703,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

