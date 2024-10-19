RFG Advisory LLC Sells 13,301 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.93. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

