Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Hits $0.35

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $41.84 million and approximately $289,287.78 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,117,111 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

