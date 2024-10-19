Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 1,244 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $296,178,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $290,842,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,923,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $960,885,000 after buying an additional 1,331,165 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $155.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average of $156.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.