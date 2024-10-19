Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.2 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $149.32. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.43.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on PHM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.