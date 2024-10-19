Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JNK opened at $97.09 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

