Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $972,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317,531 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after purchasing an additional 879,707 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,237,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,696,000 after buying an additional 383,458 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $203.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.29. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

