Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $197.30 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

