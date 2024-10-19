Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,221.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,221.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,428,243. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,187 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,794. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.44.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $220.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average of $211.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

