Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 211 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,946,000 after purchasing an additional 735,613 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,364,000 after buying an additional 556,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,999,000 after buying an additional 1,840,424 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $57.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

