Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 42 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $524.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.89. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $533.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

