Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 832 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,789,000 after buying an additional 409,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in PayPal by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.03.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

