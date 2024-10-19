Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $265.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 49,223 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 198,712 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,012,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

