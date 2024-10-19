Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 568.65 ($7.43) and traded as high as GBX 644.20 ($8.41). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 644.20 ($8.41), with a volume of 900,090 shares changing hands.
RMV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 602.67 ($7.87).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.
