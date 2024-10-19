RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wedbush to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,651,799.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $334,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,479.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,386,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,723,000 after buying an additional 825,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,998,000 after purchasing an additional 538,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 25.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 365,738 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 414,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 234,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 192,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.