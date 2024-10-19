RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.39. Approximately 1,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 60,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 5.6%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

