Riverview Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,269,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $288.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

