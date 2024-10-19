Riverview Trust Co Sells 36 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $521.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.85 and its 200-day moving average is $437.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

