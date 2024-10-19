Riverview Trust Co Sells 39 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 39.0% during the third quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 894.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $678.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $763.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $452.01 and a twelve month high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.57.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

