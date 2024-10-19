Riverview Trust Co Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,086 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 456,344 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,859,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,263,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

