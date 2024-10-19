Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.68. 4,547,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 9,805,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,235.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 69,142 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 7.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

