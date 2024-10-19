Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $565.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $530.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.50.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $557.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

