Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3,634.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,182.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,133.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,008.48.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $46.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 157.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $1,137,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 127.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 35.8% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

