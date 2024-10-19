Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,873,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in OneMain by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after buying an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OneMain by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,465,000 after acquiring an additional 270,207 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,914,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,169,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

