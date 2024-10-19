RXO (NYSE:RXO) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

RXO Stock Down 0.3 %

RXO opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.27, a PEG ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.14 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in RXO by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after buying an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in RXO by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 45,510 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in RXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in RXO by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of RXO by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,395 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

