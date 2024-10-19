Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 146,235 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $134.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $134.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.30.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

