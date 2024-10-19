Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Makes New $8.94 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $537.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $538.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.