Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes $4.90 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 78,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,934.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 203,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 193,568 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 150,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,103,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,766,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

