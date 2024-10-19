Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 559,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,848,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 17.0% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,804,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after buying an additional 713,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,239,000 after buying an additional 592,113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.96 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

