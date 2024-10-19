Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 0.4% on Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $284.23 and last traded at $287.18. 504,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,433,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.35.

Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,353,653.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.66.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $283.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.1% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

