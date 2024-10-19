SALT (SALT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $791.11

SALT (SALT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $1.44 million and $791.11 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007678 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,029.20 or 0.99911622 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007519 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000880 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00064107 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01270955 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,214.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.