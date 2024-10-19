Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $471,357.12 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $471,357.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,093,141.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 8,500 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $425,085.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,008 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $236,878.40.

On Friday, September 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $50.00 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,379,000 after purchasing an additional 917,389 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Samsara by 28.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

