Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.22 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 58.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $504.60 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.67 or 0.03870158 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00040918 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,926,381,191 coins and its circulating supply is 1,905,802,168 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.