Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 233.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $914.15.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $921.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $874.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $791.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $949.59. The company has a market capitalization of $188.97 billion, a PE ratio of 98.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

