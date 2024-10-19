Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 38,711 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 254.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Flex by 29,912.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 97,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 96,915 shares during the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. Craig Hallum raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

FLEX opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,373.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,197.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,373.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $904,530. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

