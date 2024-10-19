Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

NYSE SLB opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.95%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after buying an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

